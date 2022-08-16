Scottish singer, actor found dead in Rochester apartment

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – International singer and actor Darius Campbell-Danesh, 41, was found dead in his Rochester apartment last week.

According to Rochester Police Department (RPD), it responded to a deceased person call at 11:53 a.m. Thursday, August 11 at The Berkman Apartments located at 217 14th Ave. SW.

The Southern Minnesota Regional Medical Examiner’s Office identified the person as Darius Campbell-Denesh.

Campbell-Denesh first gained fame in 2001 after appearing on the British talent competition Popstars. A year later he was voted to the finals of the British music competition show, Pop Idol.

The investigation into the cause of his death is still pending.

There is no known threat to the public.

RELATED: ‘Pop Idol’ and stage star Darius Campbell Danesh dies at 41

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.