School bus drivers continue to be in high demand locally

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – With school right around the corner, school bus drivers continue to be in high demand across the country and locally.

First Student Transportation in Rochester continues to see staffing shortages similar to last year.

“As far as this year goes, the company as a whole has really stepped up recruiting efforts,” First Student Manager Mike Pearce said. “We have banners at most of the schools, we have 15 recruiters doing various things around town.”

Pearce said First Student is looking to hire 10 drivers, though they have some going through the hiring process right now.

“We’re definitely moving in the right direction,” he said. “We have all of our staff members licensed that can fill in on a route, as well as three of our mechanics that can drive as well.”

Pearce said training is very extensive, and they put trainees in many different situations to prepare them.

He said new challenges this year include the new Rochester Public schools and boundaries.

“We transport normally about 12-14,000 kids a day. That’s a safe number to assume,” he said. “There will be a lot of changes for this year, as far as which buses are going where.”

Starting pay for new drivers is $22/hour with a $3,000 sign-on bonus.

