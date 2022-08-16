RPS COVID guidelines for upcoming school year

Students
Students(KTTC)
By Darian Leddy
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 6:16 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – There are about two weeks left until many Rochester public school students head back to the classroom. As we enter the new school year, many parents may be wondering about COVID guidelines for students and staff.

After dealing with a number of pandemic challenges, RPS staff members are ready to get kids back into the classroom, helping them get started on ‘unfinished learning.’

“They’ve got some things they need to learn, and it’s our job to help them fill those gaps,” RPS superintendent Kent Pekel said.

RPS is following closely with the most recent CDC guidelines. According to new guidance released last week, if five percent or more of kids and staff test positive for COVID, the school is required to wear masks for two weeks.

“That means in one school where we do have an outbreak, they’re wearing masks and we don’t need to do that in other schools where we don’t have that problem,” superintendent Pekel said.

For students and staff who test positive, they will be required to quarantine for five days instead of the previous guidelines of 10 days.

“We hope we don’t have to go to distance learning in the classroom or school level this year, but if we need to, we know how to do that too,” superintendent Pekel said.

Also, new this year, people who are considered close contacts to someone who contracts the virus will not be required to quarantine.

“The people who are chasing down kids, who are close contacts were generally our principals and our school health nurses. They got other stuff we want them to be doing,” superintendent Pekel said.

While RPS is urging vaccinations for both students and staff, there is no COVID vaccine requirement.

“Strongly encouraging every kid who is eligible for vaccination to get vaccinated and we’re encouraging that as well, but not mandating it,” superintendent Pekel said.

While RPS is relying on the CDC for its COVID recommendations, it’s also reaching out to our local public health partners Olmsted County Public Health and Mayo Clinic.

“We’re living with this right now. We know how to manage this. We have the tools in our tool kit to manage it, but we’re not out of it,” superintendent Pekel said.

During an RPS student’s quarantine period, the student will be practicing asynchronous learning. That means students will do work on their own time and get recorded lectures from some teachers.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Darius Campbell Danesh appears at the after party for the opening night of the "Dirty...
Scottish singer, actor found dead in Rochester apartment
Motorcycle crash
Kellogg man killed in Olmsted County motorcycle crash
La Michoacana Purépecha
New Mexican ice cream shop to open in Rochester
Woodbury man killed in crash in Red Wing identified
FILE PHOTO: The Minnesota Department of Corrections has dropped its order that 18 prisoners who...
Reincarceration order dropped for 18 Minnesotans

Latest News

Gun Safety Kit
Rochester Police Department handing out free gun safety kits
Rochester Police Department giving out free gun safety kits
Rochester Police Department giving away free gun safety kits
Info to avoid scams
RPD, 125 LIVE offering help as more scams impact Rochester residents
RPD, 125 LIVE offering help as more scams impact Rochester residents