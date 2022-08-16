Rochester man pleads guilty to attempting to provide material support to ISIS

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A Rochester man has pleaded guilty to attempting to provide material support to a designated foreign terrorist organization.

According to court documents, Muhammad Masood, 30, a licensed medical doctor in Pakistan, was formerly employed as a Research Coordinator at a medical clinic in Rochester under an H-1B Visa.

Between January 2020 and March 2020, Masood made several statements to others, including pledging his allegiance to the Islamic State of Iraq and Al-Sham (ISIS) and its leader, and expressing his desire to travel to Syria to fight for ISIS.

Masood also expressed his desire to conduct “lone wolf” terrorist attacks in the United States.

On Feb. 21, 2020 Masood purchased a plane ticket from Chicago, Illinois to Amman, Jordan and from there planned to travel to Syria.

On March 16, 2020 he changed his travel plans because Jordan closed its borders to incoming travel due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Masood then planned to fly from Minneapolis to Los Angeles to meet up with an individual who he believed would help him travel on a cargo ship to deliver him to ISIS territory.

On March 19, 2020 Masood traveled from Rochester to Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport (MSP) to board a flight bound for Los Angeles, California. Upon arrival at MSP, Masood checked in for his flight and was subsequently arrested by the FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force.

This case is the result of an investigation conducted by the FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force. It is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Andrew R. Winter, and Dmitriy Slavin and Stephanie Sweeten of the National Security Division.

