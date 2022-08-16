Report: Dog contracted monkeypox from its owners

This is believed to be the first human to dog transmission of the monkeypox virus.
By CNN Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 7:56 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
(CNN) - A monkeypox case in France appears to have spread from humans to a dog.

According to a case published in the Lancet Medical Journal, two men who live in the same household contracted the virus.

About two weeks later, their dog, a four-year-old Italian greyhound, started to have symptoms of monkeypox and tested positive.

The couple said they co-slept with their dog.

This is believed to be the first human-to-dog transmission of the monkeypox virus.

