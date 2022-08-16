Police: 32-year-old man, woman arrested for having sex on amusement park ride

The Sandusky Police Department reports two 32-year-olds have been arrested on public indecency...
The Sandusky Police Department reports two 32-year-olds have been arrested on public indecency charges.(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 3:23 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WTVG/Gray News) - Police in Ohio say two people were arrested for allegedly having sex on a Ferris wheel at the Cedar Point amusement park.

According to the Sandusky Police Department, two 32-year-olds were arrested on public indecency charges after the incident reportedly happened on Aug. 14.

Police say several witnesses told them they saw a man and woman performing sexual acts, while on the Giant Wheel ride. They also told police they felt their cart shaking while the two were above them.

“The group said the couple knew they were being watched and started laughing and continued their behavior,” a police report read.

The department said a witness told police that she was very shaken up about what she saw, saying the incident was very traumatizing.

Police said the man and woman initially denied the allegations. The woman reportedly told officers she bent over to pick up a pack of cigarettes she had dropped while the man was helping her.

However, Sandusky police said the two later admitted they had sex on the ride. They were arrested and taken to the Erie County Jail.

Copyright 2022 WTVG via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Motorcycle crash
Kellogg man killed in Olmsted County motorcycle crash
La Michoacana Purépecha
New Mexican ice cream shop to open in Rochester
FILE - Darius Campbell Danesh appears at the after party for the opening night of the "Dirty...
Scottish singer, actor found dead in Rochester apartment
Woodbury man killed in crash in Red Wing identified
FILE PHOTO: The Minnesota Department of Corrections has dropped its order that 18 prisoners who...
Reincarceration order dropped for 18 Minnesotans

Latest News

FILE - German film director Wolfgang Petersen speaks during a press conference promoting his...
Wolfgang Petersen, blockbuster filmmaker of ‘Das Boot,’ dies
Biden discusses his late son Beau Biden before signing the veterans "burn pits" health care...
Biden signs massive climate and health care legislation
Orange Beach visitors spot hammerhead swimming in the Gulf.
CAUGHT ON CAM: Hammerhead shark chases stingrays off coast
Vice Chair Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., speaks as the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6...
Cheney braces for loss as Trump tested in Wyoming and Alaska
American Airlines and Boom Supersonic announced the airline’s agreement to purchase up to 20...
American Airlines places deposit on 20 supersonic planes