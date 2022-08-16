Nonprofit shares kindness, homecooked meals with neighbors

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A nonprofit started during the pandemic is working to pay it forward those going through a stressful or busy time, it’s called Lasagna Love.

Lasagna Love stated off as a mom and her kids in Hawaii spreading kindness to their neighbors.

“It’s truly neighbors helping neighbors by giving homemade meals,” Lasagna Love Southern MN Local Leader Heather Harris said.

Now, meals are being made and shared all across the United States, Canada and Australia.

“That’s really what we’re focused on, so anyone can request a meal and we’ll gladly deliver to them,” Harris said.

Meals can be requested once a month by anyone or you can nominate someone in need.

Lasagna Love chef making lasagna (KTTC)

“So then once you’re assigned to a volunteer chef, they’ll reach out to you and then you just coordinate the delivery together. Confirming how many people, when you want it to arrive, if you want it made ready to eat or if you want to bake it yourself.”

Harris says there’s no standard recipe, so each meal is unique.

“It’s what they have the ingredients for, the budget for, the time for and what they’re comfortable with,” Harris said. “Some chefs are creative with their lasagnas. It could be an eggplant lasagna or a ravioli lasagna, or something like that.”

The chefs work with allergy and dietary restrictions, and the meals are absolutely free.

“Our hope is that we’re inspiring kindness and we’ve had some data that shows people do feel compelled to do something nice for others after receiving a meal, so that’s our payment,” Harris said.

Across southern Minnesota there are 50 active chefs, five of which are in Rochester.

Lasagna Love is always looking for more requests and volunteers.

