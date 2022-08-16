New Mural Grant Program available to downtown businesses, property owners

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Rochester Downtown Alliance (RDA) is working to add more art to downtown through a matching grant.

The Mural Grant Program is now active and will connect businesses or property owners with local artists to collaborate and create new murals in downtown.

The 44 block downtown special service district stretches from Civic Center Drive to the north and the YMCA building to the south, Mayo Clinic to the west and the Zumbro river to the east.

The most recent mural was installed in 2019 behind Café Steam.

Funding for the Mural Grant Program comes from the American Rescue Plan Act through the City of Rochester.

Businesses or property owners can apply for up to $5,000 with the matching grant.

“It’s a reason to come downtown but them while you’re also exploring that art, you might pass through or near a shop that you’ve never experienced,” RDA Content and Communication Director Katie Adleman said. “So it’s helps create some foot traffic and ultimately getting into the businesses, which is why we’re partially here, to draw business downtown.”

If you are a business or property owner interested in getting connected with an artist, reach out to Rochester Downtown Alliance.

RDA is hoping to complete five murals before cold weather settles in, with more scheduled for next year.

