New Mexican ice cream shop to open in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – La Michoacana Purépecha is a new shop for sweet treats in town and opens Thursday.

“We have all different kinds of ice cream, popsicles, different kinds of Mexican snacks, such as esquites, which is corn in a cup,” said Xitlalli Lopez.

The shop is family-run and will include at least 40 different ice cream flavors and around 60 different flavors for its paletas. A paletas is like a popsicle.

The business will also include smoothies, shakes, fruit, and dorilocos (Doritos with toppings).

“The name La Michoacana Purépecha, it kind of talks about where we come from. So, Michoacan is a state in Mexico. That’s where our family is from and Purépecha is a native tribe from there. So, we really like people to be able to try what is native and what comes from our state of Michoacan,” Lopez said.

She said the shop is the first fully Mexican ice cream and snack shop in Rochester.

“I think La Michoacana Purepecha really offers a different type of diversity and increases the culture for other people to learn more about what it is we like to eat as for snack and stuff like that,” Lopez said.

Although La Michoacana Purépecha, the grand opening is Saturday.

The event starts at 1 p.m. There will be a ribbon cutting, samples, entertainment, and prizes.

It’s located at 28 9th St. Southeast.

