Mild sunshine for the midweek; rain chances return just before the weekend

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Our mild and tranquil weather spell continues today with a little more sunshine in the area than we experienced on Monday. In fact, sunshine will dominate the rest of the day with just a hint of an easterly breeze, and high temperatures will be in the mid-70s.

We'll have high temps in the mid and upper 70s and light winds today. (KTTC)

After a quiet and seasonably cool night, we’ll have a fair amount of sunshine in the area again on Wednesday with a light south breeze working to warm temperatures to the upper 70s. A few isolated showers will be possible by Wednesday evening and Wednesday night as a storm system approaches from the northwest.

Rain chances will build, arriving just before the weekend. (KTTC)

We’ll have occasional sunshine and clouds Thursday with a few isolated showers and rumbles of thunder possible during the day. High temperatures will be in the upper 70s and a light southwest breeze.

High temps will be in the 70s for several more days. (KTTC)

The heart of that slow-moving storm system will move through the upper Mississippi Valley on Friday, making that the cloudiest and most unsettled day of the day. Expect showers and a few thunderstorms in the area with high temperatures in the low 70s.

Saturday looks fairly unsettled as well. Expect a little more sunshine in the area at times compared to Friday, but there will be a few scattered showers and thunderstorms in the area with high temperatures in the low 70s.

We'll have increasing rainfall in the next three days. (KTTC)

Expect mostly sunny skies Sunday with a slight chance of isolated showers in a few spots behind the departing storm system. High temperatures will be in the low 70s.

Rain chances will increase between Thursday and the weekend. (KTTC)

Next week is looking mild and September-like as well. Expect shower chances next Wednesday and Thursday with high temperatures in the 70s throughout the week.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.