Mantorville’s Bennett Berge to Wrestle for U20 World Title

(KTTC) – Mantorville’s Bennett Berge will wrestle for a U20 World Title.

The future South Dakota State Jackrabbit has been on a tour-de-force through the 86kg bracket at the World Championships in Bulgaria. Berge won his first three matches by a combined score of 32-2. In his semifinal match up, Berge overcame a five point deficit to defeat Turkey’s Ismail Kucuksolak 9-7. That victory earned him an appearance in the U20 86kg World Championship match.

Berge is no stranger to success on the mat. This past spring, Berge became the just seventh wrestler in history to win five MSHSL state titles. He also picked up 241 wins in his high school career, while going 124-1 in his last three seasons at Kasson-Mantorville. Earlier today, he says he has found a key to dominating on the international stage.

“These foreigners, they can’t wrestle six minutes. I think I’ve been told that 100 times on this trip,” Berge said. “I think I wrestled well. I have no clue who I’ve got [in the championship]. I know the France kid is pretty dang good, but [I plan] to get him tired again. That’s the best plan against these guys.”

Berge will wrestle Rakhim Magamadov of France on Wednesday for the world title. Magamadov is a 2022 European junior champion, as well as a 2021 Junior World silver medalist.

Berge rallies from five-point deficit to earn spot in U20 World finals #WrestleSofia — USA Wrestling (@USAWrestling) August 16, 2022

