Hormel Institute receives $2 million grant for cancer research

By Darian Leddy
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 11:51 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUSTIN, Minn. (KTTC) – The Hormel Institute in Austin is receiving $2 million for cancer research.

The funds will go toward research in the hope of discovering new treatments for colorectal cancer, which is often difficult to treat and can be fatal.

Doctor Ningling Kang, an Associate Professor and leader of the Tumor Micro-environment & Metastasis research section, is leading the research team.

The grant was awarded by the National Cancer Institute at the National Institutes of Health.

This is the fourth time Dr. Kang secured a five year grant from the National Cancer Institute.

