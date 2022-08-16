Funds still available in Minnesota for struggling homeowners

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Minnesota Housing Commission announced Tuesday that federal money is still available for struggling homeowners in the state.

Home Help MN launched in May, but the state’s Housing Commissioner Jennifer Ho said there is still a lot of money available for those who qualify.

The funds are part of the federal American Rescue Act that was passed amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ho said out of the $109 million allocated for struggling homeowners, $2 million has been distributed to nearly 5,000 applicants.

“We’ve heard from homeowners throughout the state, but we know that there are more homeowners who are behind than have applied for the program,” she said. “We think there are potentially as many as 25,000 income-eligible homeowners who are behind on their mortgage payments.”

Applicants need to provide documentation and meet income requirements.

To find out how to apply, click here.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.