Funds still available in Minnesota for struggling homeowners

House
House(KTTC)
By Megan Zemple
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 5:15 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Minnesota Housing Commission announced Tuesday that federal money is still available for struggling homeowners in the state.

Home Help MN launched in May, but the state’s Housing Commissioner Jennifer Ho said there is still a lot of money available for those who qualify.

The funds are part of the federal American Rescue Act that was passed amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ho said out of the $109 million allocated for struggling homeowners, $2 million has been distributed to nearly 5,000 applicants.

“We’ve heard from homeowners throughout the state, but we know that there are more homeowners who are behind than have applied for the program,” she said. “We think there are potentially as many as 25,000 income-eligible homeowners who are behind on their mortgage payments.”

Applicants need to provide documentation and meet income requirements.

To find out how to apply, click here.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Motorcycle crash
Kellogg man killed in Olmsted County motorcycle crash
La Michoacana Purépecha
New Mexican ice cream shop to open in Rochester
FILE - Darius Campbell Danesh appears at the after party for the opening night of the "Dirty...
Scottish singer, actor found dead in Rochester apartment
Woodbury man killed in crash in Red Wing identified
FILE PHOTO: The Minnesota Department of Corrections has dropped its order that 18 prisoners who...
Reincarceration order dropped for 18 Minnesotans

Latest News

Gavel
Rochester man pleads guilty to attempting to provide material support to ISIS
Name released of person killed in Albert Lea house fire
Michaels Restaurant & Lounge Sign
Demolition of former Michael’s restaurant underway
FILE - Darius Campbell Danesh appears at the after party for the opening night of the "Dirty...
Scottish singer, actor found dead in Rochester apartment