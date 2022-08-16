Court: Mask order didn’t violate shop’s free speech rights

A federal appeals court says Dane County health officials didn’t violate free speech protections when they cited a Middleton cafe for advertising itself as a “mask-free zone” during the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic
Helbachs posted this sign outside their Middleton coffee shop: "This is a Mask Free Zone....
Helbachs posted this sign outside their Middleton coffee shop: "This is a Mask Free Zone. Please remove mask before entering."(Jason Chance)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 8:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Dane County health officials didn’t violate free speech protections when they cited a Middleton cafe for advertising itself as a “mask-free zone” during the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Helbachs Cafe posted a sign in July 2020 saying the shop was a “mask-free zone” in defiance of a county mask mandate. The county cited the cafe three times for failing to comply with the mandate and the shop eventually lost its lease.

Helbachs responded with a lawsuit alleging the county retaliated against the cafe for exercising free speech rights. A three-judge panel from the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled Monday that to prove the county retaliated over the sign the cafe had to show a pattern of such retaliation against other businesses. The cafe failed to produce any evidence suggesting that, the judges found.

The cafe’s attorney, listed in online court records as Brent Eisberner, didn’t immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

Most Read

Motorcycle crash
Kellogg man killed in Olmsted County motorcycle crash
Woodbury man killed in crash in Red Wing identified
Nathan and Rachael Lamet won $8 off a lottery ticket, even after it was torn up by their two...
Couple’s dogs chew up their winning lottery ticket
Officials say Duane Ketterman has cashed in a winning a lottery ticket twice in a month.
Lucky man wins lottery twice in a month
LAW ENFORCEMENT AT MOTEL 6
Names released of the seven involved in Rochester motel drug investigation

Latest News

UW System launches free tuition program at regional campuses
Milwaukee council approves site for new youth prison
Gableman releases interim report on 2020 election
Wisconsin GOP leader fires 2020 election investigator
Milwaukee Brewers' Willy Adames reacts after his game-winning single against the Tampa Bay Rays...
Tellez hits tying HR, Adames winning single, Brews beat Rays