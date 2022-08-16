Bright and mild midweek; rain chances increase heading towards the weekend

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Our mild and tranquil weather spell continues today with a little less fog and much more sunshine in the area than we experienced on Monday. We’ll have a few patches of fog to start the day with some extra clouds at times as a storm system grazes the area to the north. Sunshine will dominate the midday and afternoon hours with just a hint of an easterly breeze and high temperatures will be in the mid-70s.

After a quiet and seasonably cool night, we’ll have a fair amount of sunshine in the area again on Wednesday with a light south breeze working to warm temperatures to the upper 70s. A few isolated showers will be possible by Wednesday evening and Wednesday night as a storm system approaches from the northwest.

We’ll have occasional sunshine and clouds Thursday with a few isolated showers and rumbles of thunder possible during the day. High temperatures will be in the upper 70s and a light southwest breeze.

The heart of that slow-moving storm system will move through the upper Mississippi Valley on Friday, making that the cloudiest and most unsettled day of the day. Expect showers and a few thunderstorms in the area with high temperatures in the low 70s.

Saturday looks fairly unsettled as well. Expect a little more sunshine in the area at times compared to Friday, but there will be a few scattered showers and thunderstorms in the area with high temperatures in the low 70s.

Expect mostly sunny skies Sunday with a slight chance of isolated showers in a few spots behind the departing storm system. High temperatures will be in the low 70s.

Next week is looking mild and September-like as well. Expect shower chances next Wednesday and Thursday with high temperatures in the 70s throughout the week.

