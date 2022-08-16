Amid news of fiber internet, Harmony gives update on unique homebuyer rebate program

HARMONY, Minn. (KTTC) – It’s a program that’s adding more houses to the blocks of Harmony, and since 2020, has been focused on getting remote workers to move to town.

”One or two houses a year, that’s perfect for us,” said Chris Giesen, who serves on the Harmony Economic Development Authority.

Giesen manages Harmony’s unique rebate program, which has drawn national attention, partly for the reason that this program gives homebuyers a rebate of up to $12,000.

“I think ours is unique in the fact that it’s a cash payment of that size,” Giesen said. “$5,000 to $12,000 is generally what we see people qualifying for.”

The program has shifted its focus to targeting the work-from-home population, as the city says it offers a cheaper, quieter alternative to bigger cities.

“It gives people an opportunity to work with a Rochester company but still live in a small town and really get that small town feel,” said Harmony City Administrator Devin Swanberg.

With Monday’s announcement that the city will be shifting to fiber internet, the town hopes it can become an even more inviting place to remote workers.

“By converting the fiber to the home, we are able to offer symmetrical speeds up to one gigabyte per second to every location here in the city of Harmony,” said Harmony Telephone Company CEO Jill Huffman

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.