Woodbury man killed in crash in Red Wing

RED WING, Minn. (KTTC) – A 54-year-old man from Woodbury is dead after a crash in Red Wing.

It happened around 11:25 p.m. Sunday on Highway 63.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the man was driving a Subaru Forester south on Highway 63 across the lift bridge when it hit a road side barrier and was ejected from the vehicle.

Map of crash scene location. (KTTC)

The state patrol will be releasing more about this crash later this morning. Stay with KTTC for the latest.

