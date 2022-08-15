Two Rochester women celebrate 100th birthdays together

By Noah Caplan
Published: Aug. 14, 2022 at 9:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – What was the world like in 1922?

“There’s a lot that’s different since we were born, I think the biggest thing is plumbing and electricity,” said Margaret Fusselman.

Back when the New York Giants were known as a baseball team, and gas was a whopping 25 cents per gallon, was the year Margaret Fusselman and Prem Khostla, were born just four days apart. On Sunday, they celebrated their 100th birthdays together.

“Many years ago, we didn’t have people make it to 100, but to have two of them, is just incredible,” said Karen Foster, a friend to Margaret and Prem.

The two have been friends for over ten years, and call themselves sisters, On Sunday, they were met with a celebration that included music and the Rochester fire department.

“We’re proud to have them as friends and grateful for the opportunity to celebrate with them,” said friend Joyce Bock.

When asked about how they were able to keep themselves so young, here’s what the two had to say.

“I guess just keep happy and love everybody,” Fusselman said.

“Don’t think of the past, it’s gone. Don’t think of the future it is unpredictable, but think of the present. That is your present,” said Prem Khosla.

