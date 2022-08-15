Temps remain mild all week; rain chances increase as we approach the weekend

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Our mild, September-like spell continues today as a comfortably mild air mass remains planted in the region and a storm system from the west brings thick clouds to the area. High temperatures will be in the low 70s with light southeast winds.

We'll have thick clouds with light winds and high temps will be in the 70s today. (KTTC)

This evening, a few isolated showers will be possible along and west of Interstate 35 as that storm system grazes our area to the southwest. We’ll have partly cloudy skies in most of the area with low temperatures in the low 60s.

We’ll enjoy a little more sunshine over the next couple of days, but a weak disturbance will move through the Upper Mississippi Valley, triggering isolated showers. Expect very sparse showers activity on Tuesday and Wednesday with high temperatures in the mid and upper 70s and light winds.

Rain chances will be sparse at first this week, but probability will increase as we move toward the weekend. (KTTC)

A larger storm system will move in from the northwest, bringing increasing rain chances to the area from late Thursday and the early part of the weekend. We’ll have sunshine on Thursday with isolated showers and thunderstorms in the evening hours. High temperatures will be in the mid-70s. Friday and Saturday will be a bit more unsettled with only occasional sunshine and scattered showers in the area. Some thunder is also possible as that slow-moving storm system pushes through the region. High temperatures will be in the low 70s.

The jet stream aloft is going to be drawing in mild air from Canada while a series of storm system moves in to bring some rain chances for the rest of the week. (KTTC)

We'll have highs in the 70s all week. (KTTC)

Sunday is looking bright and mild with a few isolated showers in the afternoon and high temperatures will be in the low 70s.

High temps will be in the 70s this week and most of next week as well. (KTTC)

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.