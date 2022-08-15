Patchy fog Tuesday; Rain chances return late-week

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Foggy conditions impacted the region early Monday morning and could return on Tuesday morning.

Tonight's forecast (KTTC)

Overnight lows will drop into the lower 60s and upper 50s with overcast skies. Winds will be light tonight out of the southeast around 3-5 mph.

Visibility forecast (KTTC)

Patchy dense fog will be possible around 3-8 a.m. Tuesday morning. Skies should slowly clear through the afternoon.

Tomorrow's forecast (KTTC)

Partly Sunny skies are likely through the afternoon Tuesday. High temperatures will warm into the middle 70s with winds out of the east around 5-10 mph. Stray showers should stay just north of our area through the evening.

Precip chances (KTTC)

Isolated showers and storms will be possible from Thursday evening into Friday. Scattered showers and storms will be possible Friday and Saturday. Models place rainfall amounts for the week around 0.50-1.00″ in total.

7-day forecast (KTTC)

Temperatures will stay near or below average for highs this week. High temperatures are expected to be in the middle and lower 70s through next Monday.

