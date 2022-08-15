KTTC previews ‘Midwest Access’ at Field of Dreams game in Iowa

DYERSVILLE, Iowa (KTTC) – KTTC has covered the “Field of Dreams” game each year its been played in Iowa. This year, the event was used to soft launch a brand new show called ‘Midwest Access’. Hoping to lean on a memorable movie moment, KTTC is confident that by building ‘Midwest Access’, viewers will come to love this new offering.

Is this heaven? It has to come close. Two years covering #MLBatFieldofDreams. I am so lucky. @KTTCTV pic.twitter.com/ZjXpxNkIFE — Kamie Roesler (@KamieRoeslerTC) August 13, 2022

‘Midwest Access’ focuses on the daily lives and events of Southeast Minnesota/Northeast Iowa. We talk with the movers and shakers in our communities with the commitment to always ask “What is the viewer learning form this and how is it making their day/life better?”

“As the news leader in this region, KTTC is excited to bring hyper-local and unique programming to our viewers. Midwest Access will serve a big hunger for conversations on lifestyle, travel, and local business,” said KTTC/KXLT Vice President and General Manager Stephanie Hedrick.

Each show will bring information that impacts you, experts to help make sense of our ever-changing world and a commitment to being a partner for all our communities. You will see the KTTC team in a lively, fun setting throughout the show whether in studio, out on our weather patio or on location at a community event.

‘Midwest Access’ will position itself as destination viewing both on television and on demand through streaming services. Lead by KTTC/KXLT’s Assistant News Director Kamie Roesler, the show will never be the same one day to the next. Viewers will connect with Kamie’s outgoing personality and quick wit as she brings excitement and information each afternoon.

“Kamie is a natural fit for ‘Midwest Access’. Her outgoing personality and curious nature means she’s bringing you along for the journey each step of the way. She’s comfortable in almost any situation; whether she’s live at a county fair or helping viewers stay informed during breaking news. KTTC is lucky to have her leading this new venture,” said KTTC/KXLT News Director Michael Oder.

“We are so excited to start something new in this market. This show is going to be interactive and fun. We will be focusing on a lot of good news and showcasing some advice and ideas that maybe you can use in your everyday lives. We have some great personalities lined up for Midwest Access and can’t wait for its debut in September,” said KTTC/KXLT Assistant News Director Kamie Roesler.

“Midwest Access” is bringing together the news and sales departments at KTTC in a new way. Roesler will be joined by KTTC anchor alum Vivien Williams. Williams will be hosting a business focus segment on “Midwest Access” highlighting area businesses and the services they offer.

“‘Midwest Access’ will give local clients a more in-depth way to engage and inform viewers about their business. This format also gives our sales department more opportunity to help local businesses expand their message beyond something that doesn’t revolve around a :30 second commercial,” said KTTC/KXLT Local Sales Manager Peggy Dalland.

“Midwest Access” premieres weekdays on KTTC Sept. 12 at 4:00 p.m. It will re-airing Tuesday through Friday at 1:00 p.m. on the CW.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.