Kellogg man killed in Olmsted County motorcycle crash

By KTTC Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 11:59 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A man was killed in a motorcycle accident in Olmsted County Sunday afternoon.

According to Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO), the crash happened on the 8000 block of 75th Street Northwest around 12 p.m. between the small communities of Douglas and Genoa.

Some people passing by found the motorcycle in the ditch and located the driver and passenger.

The driver of the motorcycle was 33-year-old Kurtis Zomok of Kellogg who appeared to be dead when he was found.

His passenger, 37-year-old Casandra Carter of Millville, is in critical condition with serious burns. Carter was pinned underneath the smoking motorcycle.

The people who found them used a water bottle to put the fire out and then lifted the motorcycle off Carter.

She was transported to Regions Hospital in St. Paul in critical condition to be treated in the burn unit there.

