Fog this morning; temps remain mild all week

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Our mild, September-like spell continues today with areas of thick fog hanging around the area. Visibility levels will be less than a mile for much of the morning, and because of that, a Dense Fog Advisory will be in effect for much of southeast Minnesota and northeast Iowa until 9:00 AM. Above the fog, we’ll have occasional sunshine and clouds in the morning before thicker clouds will roll in from the west in the afternoon. High temperatures will be in the low 70s with light southeast winds.

We'll have dense fog early with just breaks of sunshine in the area for the rest of the day. (KTTC)

After the fog lifts this morning, look for clouds with breaks of sunshine with high temps in the 70s. (KTTC)

A few isolated showers will be possible this evening along and west of Interstate 35 as a storm system grazes our area to the southwest. We’ll have partly cloudy skies in most of the area with low temperatures in the low 60s.

We’ll enjoy a little more sunshine over the next couple of days, but a weak disturbance will move through the Upper Mississippi Valley, triggering isolated showers. Expect very sparse showers activity on Tuesday and Wednesday with high temperatures in the mid and upper 70s and light winds.

We'll have isolated showers in the early and middle part of the week before rain chances increase in probability and coverage closer to the weekend. (KTTC)

A larger storm system will move in from the northwest, bringing increasing rain chances to the area from late Thursday and the early part of the weekend. We’ll have sunshine on Thursday with isolated showers and thunderstorms in the evening hours. High temperatures will be in the mid-70s. Friday and Saturday will be a bit more unsettled with only occasional sunshine and scattered showers in the area. Some thunder is also possible as that slow-moving storm system pushes through the region. High temperatures will be in the low 70s.

We'll have high temps in the 70s all week with increasing rain chances as we approach the weekend. (KTTC)

Sunday is looking bright and mild with a few isolated showers in the afternoon and high temperatures will be in the low 70s.

High temperatures will be in the 70s for more than a week. (KTTC)

