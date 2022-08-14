Seasonably cool temps this week with increasing rain chances

Seasonably Cool temps this week
Seasonably Cool temps this week
By Sarah Gannon
Published: Aug. 14, 2022 at 6:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Following a rather gray and cloudy weekend, some clearing is possible in the area later this evening. Partly to mostly cloudy skies are expected overnight with temperatures in the upper 50s. Winds will be calm out of the southeast at 3-8 mph. Areas of patchy fog are possible overnight and early Monday morning.

More clouds than sun are expected throughout the day Monday with seasonably cool temperatures in the low 70s. Winds will be light out of the south at 5-10 mph.

Brighter skies move in for Tuesday and Wednesday with a mix of sun and clouds throughout the day. Afternoon temperatures will be more seasonal in the mid to upper 70s.

Rain chances look to increase for our area as we move closer to the weekend. Isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible Thursday with highs in the mid-70s.

Scattered showers and storms are expected Friday and Saturday with temperatures in the low 70s.

Conditions look to be drier by Sunday, but a few isolated showers and storms are possible with afternoon temps in the low 70s.

