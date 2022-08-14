More than 3.1 million TV viewers for ‘Field of Dreams’ game

Chicago Cubs right fielder Seiya Suzuki plays against the Cincinnati Reds in the second inning...
Chicago Cubs right fielder Seiya Suzuki plays against the Cincinnati Reds in the second inning during a baseball game at the Field of Dreams movie site, Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022, in Dyersville, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)(Charlie Neibergall | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 13, 2022 at 7:03 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) -- More than 3.1 million viewers watched Fox Sports’ broadcast of Major League Baseball’s second “Field of Dreams” game, about half of the audience for the 2021 game.

The Chicago Cubs beat the Cincinnati Reds 4-2 on Thursday night at a throwback ballpark in eastern Iowa, a short walk from the main field for the 1989 movie.

Fox Sports says it was the most-watched regular-season baseball game on any network this year.

Major League Baseball has not committed to returning to the site.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LAW ENFORCEMENT AT MOTEL 6
Names released of the seven involved in Rochester motel drug investigation
FILE - Anne Heche arrives at the premiere of "The Tender Bar" on Dec. 12, 2021, at the TCL...
Anne Heche declared brain dead, kept on life support for organ donations
Fire at The Villages at Essex Park
Rochester firefighters respond to oil fire at northwest Rochester apartment complex
Red Cow
Restaurant Red Cow opens in Rochester
Motorcycle Crash
Nashua man killed in motorcycle accident in Winneshiek County

Latest News

One person killed in overnight fire in Albert Lea
The Burpee Museum of Natural History hosted an interactive day for kids.
Listos Preschool & Childcare hosts 2nd annual Butterfly Fest
Western Days
Chatfield hosts 55th annual Western Days
Horseback riding
ConnectAbilities family camp kicks off