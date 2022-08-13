Zumbrota-Mazeppa’s Rylee Nelson Taking Volleyball Talent to Seton Hall

ZUMBROTA, Minn. (KTTC) – Sometimes making your college decision is a lot like a perfect serve, it’s just a feeling you get.

For Rylee Nelson she just knew.

“I talked to a lot of schools and I don’t know I didn’t really feel set on any of those schools. When I went on the visit at Seton Hall I knew it was the place for me and it just felt like home,” Rylee Nelson said.

The Zumbrota-Mazeppa Cougar announced her commitment to play volleyball at Seton Hall.

A decision that made her family and mother and coach Lisa Nelson very happy.

“We’re really proud of her. we knew the sky was the limit for her. It’s also kind of a relief, its been a dream of hers and when your child is reaching for that not getting it yet its hard to watch, but she was determined and she found her home,” Lisa Nelson said.

Its been a long journey from Z-M and her junior team Northern Lights to get here.

“Lots of early mornings, she goes to ETS in Rochester to work out either in the morning or on her off days of Volleyball, her club season runs from November to July,” Lisa Nelson said.

Its that work ethic along with a gritty mentality.

“I always just like wanted to win, competitive kind of mindset and no ball touches the ground without effort,” Rylee Nelson said.

That drew her to first year head coach Shannon Thompson and the new staff at Seton hall.

“She’ll like will kick girls out of practice like I kind of like that being hard and being pushed to be the best that I can be,” Rylee Nelson said.

Its because of that Coach Nelson knows she’ll succeed.

“She’s a very gritty, determined, really selfless kind of player who will do whatever they want her to do to make their team successful,” Lisa Nelson said.

Now with a weight off she can focus on her senior season.

“Its just so much relief I can’t even explain how much relief it is, but I’m excited for the season. We have a lot of returners back and I feel like we’re going to go far this year,” Rylee Nelson said.

