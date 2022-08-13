Yammy Bear hosts “Young Timers” BBQ on Saturday

Yammy Bear(KTTC)
By KaMaria Braye
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 10:50 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
SPRING VALLEY, Minn. (KTTC) – Yammy Bear is hosting the 1st Annual Young Timers BBQ.

The free event is Saturday at South Park in Spring Valley.

Along with food, there will be a DJ, a live performance, a bounce house, a dance battle, and games.

Charles Jackson is the man behind Yammy Bear. Recently, Jackson was diagnosed with a rare disease and is undergoing chemotherapy.

The BBQ may be one of the last events that Jackson can attend as Yammy before isolating himself for his health.

Jackson wants this event to bring the community together and allow adults and children to act like a kid.

“Sometimes we bury that kid so deep down inside that we don’t even know how to be a kid anymore. The fundamental of just having fun,” Jackson said. “To bring all communities together regardless of the cultural differences. But when you love each other and come together in passion and forgiving each other. Cultura; differences really don’t make a difference.”

