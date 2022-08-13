Rochester firefighters respond to oil fire at northwest Rochester apartment complex

Fire at The Villages at Essex Park
Fire at The Villages at Essex Park(KTTC)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 9:26 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Rochester firefighters responded to a report of an “oil fire” at The Villages at Essex Park apartments Friday night.

The call went out around 9 p.m.

Fire crews on the scene confirmed there was an oil fire and that they were unaware of any injuries at that point.

RFD said it will release more information as it becomes available. Crews cleared the scene shortly after 9:30 p.m.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LAW ENFORCEMENT AT MOTEL 6
Names released of the seven involved in Rochester motel drug investigation
Red Cow
Restaurant Red Cow opens in Rochester
Accident near the intersection of Highway 60 and County 1 Boulevard near Bombay.
Teenager killed in Semi versus car crash in Goodhue County
Motorcycle Crash
Nashua man killed in motorcycle accident in Winneshiek County
FILE - Anne Heche arrives at the premiere of "The Tender Bar" on Dec. 12, 2021, at the TCL...
Anne Heche declared brain dead, kept on life support for organ donations

Latest News

Yammy Bear
Yammy Bear hosts “Young Timers” BBQ on Saturday
Minnesota National Guard
U.S. Army recruitment down, Minnesota fares better than nation
MaxAbility, Darian Leddy reports
MaxAbility
Local organization helps make workplaces more inclusive to people with disabilities