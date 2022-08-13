Rochester firefighters respond to oil fire at northwest Rochester apartment complex

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Rochester firefighters responded to a report of an “oil fire” at The Villages at Essex Park apartments Friday night.

The call went out around 9 p.m.

Fire crews on the scene confirmed there was an oil fire and that they were unaware of any injuries at that point.

RFD said it will release more information as it becomes available. Crews cleared the scene shortly after 9:30 p.m.

