One person killed in overnight fire in Albert Lea

(Source: WIFR)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Aug. 13, 2022 at 6:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALBERT LEA Minn. (KTTC) – One person is dead after an early morning fire in Albert Lea. It happened Saturday at 2:15 a.m., in the 1700 block of Eberhardt Street in Albert Lea.

Once Albert Lea Fire and Rescue arrived on scene, a neighbor informed crews that someone may be inside. Firefighters searched the home and found one person inside. Mayo Clinic Ambulance Service took the victim to a local hospital, where they later died.

The person’s identity has not yet been released.

Crews guess there is at least $27,000 in damages.

The flame is under investigation. The Minnesota Fire Marshal is helping with the investigation.

