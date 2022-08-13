Lourdes Hires Eric Larson as Activities Director

Larson will also serve as the school’s Assistant Principal and continue as Head Basketball Coach.
By Mark Poulose
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 8:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Loudes named Eric Larson it’s new Activities Director on Friday.

Larson has served as the Eagles basketball coach for the past three seasons. He came to Lourdes by way of Mankato Loyola, where he also served as head boys basketball coach.

Now, Larson steps into an administrative role. He will also serve as the school’s assistant principal. Larson will continue to coach boys basketball, in addition to his other roles.

He says he can’t wait for the work to begin.

“I’m very, very excited to get started,” he said. “Obviously, my faith being very important to me, serving others being extremely important to me, I feel like this is such a great fit. Extracurricular activities are really important to me as well, so tying all of those things in together, I just feel so blessed. I don’t feel like this is real, yet.”

Larson’s first day in his new role is August 15.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

