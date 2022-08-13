Listos Preschool & Childcare hosts 2nd annual Butterfly Fest

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – If you stopped by Peace Plaza in Rochester Saturday afternoon, you may have noticed some lively music and bright colors.

That’s because, Listos preschool and childcare hosted its second annual Butterfly Fest Saturday.

The event celebrates the connection Monarch butterflies have between Minnesota and Mexico with its migration path, much like Listos where students learn both English and Spanish.

At the event, students performed traditional Mexican dances on the Peace Plaza stage. There was also face painting, balloon animals and paper Mache art.

“We need our students, like all children, to be represented downtown so they can see their culture, their heritage, and learn more about other cultures and heritages, too. Rochester is such a huge place for people from around the world, so to have that represented downtown Rochester is really great,” executive director Christina Valdez said.

There is a fundraising fiesta for adults twenty and older inside Chateau Theater Saturday night. Listos is raising money for its school after its classroom burned in a fire in April of this year at the Peace United Church of Christ in Rochester.

