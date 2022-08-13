ConnectAbilities family camp kicks off

STEWARTVILLE, Minn. (KTTC) – Families from all across the state are attending Ironwood Springs Christian Ranch in Stewartville this weekend for its ConnectAbilities Family Camp.

It’s an annual camp for families that have loved ones living with cognitive and physical disabilities.

Saturday, campers had the chance to ride horses, make crafts and go ziplining. There is even an adaptable zipline for people who use wheelchairs. Campers say it’s fun to see all of their friends go ziplining.

This is the fifth year the ranch has hosted its ConnectAbilities Family Camp.

“It really is a community builder. This is not a one-stop stay for families. It’s a way of building a new cohort or community of very significant individuals who have different abilities, but also just provide them opportunities for things they never imagined they could do,” Ironwood Springs Christian Ranch program director Matthew VanDixon said.

Camp activities continue on Saturday night with a barbeque dinner and line dancing.

