Cloudy and comfortable tonight; Pleasant week ahead

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Tonight, temperatures will be in the upper-50s and low-60s across the region. Winds will be light and variable between five and 10 miles per hour. Patchy fog is expected late tonight through tomorrow morning.

Tonight's Forecast (KTTC)

High temperatures Sunday will be in the mid to upper-70s and low-80s. Partly cloudy skies and comfortable conditions tomorrow with winds from the northeast between five and 10 miles per hour.

Tomorrow's Forecast (KTTC)

Although this week will be mainly dry, there are chances for rain on Wednesday and Thursday. Temperatures throughout the week will be in the mid-70s. As temperatures ahead are going to be in the 70s, just a reminder that there are only 40 days until fall!

Extended Forecast (KTTC)

Enjoy your weekend!

