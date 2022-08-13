Chatfield hosts 55th annual Western Days

CHATFIELD, Minn. (KTTC) – The community of Chatfield is celebrating fifty five year’s of the town’s festival Western Days.

Saturday, people from all over the area gathered at main street for a parade. There were floats, high school bands and of course lots of candy.

There was also live music, food, crafts and bingo going on all afternoon in the city park.

The celebration has been going on since Thursday with a parade for kids and continues on tonight and tomorrow.

Festival organizers say they have been getting ready for Western Days since last October.

“I hope it continues on. We started 55 years ago and every year it just gets a little bit bigger and it gets a little bit better and it’s a good promotion. Next year, we’re at 56 and we already started planning,” Western Days co-Chair Pam Blume said.

The festivities continue on Saturday night with free family concert from 7 to 11. The celebration kicks back up Sunday morning with the town’s 23rd annual Classic Car, Truck, and Antique Motorcycle show at 9.

