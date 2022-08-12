Western Days is underway in Chatfield

CHATFIELD, Minn. (KTTC) – Chatfield Western Days is always the second full weekend in August. This year it is August 11-14.

According to the town’s website, Chatfield Western Days is a town celebration that was started in 1967.

The four-day festival includes many different events for people of all ages.

Some of the large events include:

Friday, Aug. 12

Dave Wilson and the Root River Jam - 2-5 p.m. at the City Park

Bandtown Friday night 60′s rock, jazz, dixieland - 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Minnesota Horse Pull - 6 p.m. at Mill Creek Park

Bingo in Park - 6 p.m.-midnight

The Hepperly Band dance - 8 p.m.-midnight at Fire Hall

Saturday, Aug. 13

Royalty Contest - 10 a.m. at Mill Creek Park Arena

Casey and the Good Timers - 10:30 a.m.-12 p.m. at the City Park

Bingo in Park - 10 a.m.-midnight

Spectacular Grand Parade - 1 p.m.

Chatfield Brass Band - Immediately after parade at the City Park

Acoustic musician Bob Schlief - 4-6 p.m. at Fire Hall

Trail Ride - 6 p.m. leaving from Horse Arena

BRANDED-Hot Country free family concert - 7-11 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 14

Horse Show - 8 a.m. at Mill Creek Park Arena

23rd Annual Classic Car, Truck, and Antique Motorcycle show - 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at Fillmore St. between 3rd and 4th St.

Worship Service - 9:30 a.m. at the City Park

Bean Bag tournament - 12 p.m. at Fire Hall

Brad Boice Elvis Tribute Artist free concert - 12-2 p.m. at the City Park

Bingo in Park - 12-6 p.m.

Raven’s Fire - 3-5 p.m. at the City Park

Ray Sands and the Polka Dots - 6-8 p.m. at the City Park

Spectacular Fireworks finale - 9:30 p.m. at Mill Creek Park

The 2022 Western Days poster with all the events can be found below:

