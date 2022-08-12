Rochester Fire Department highlights new assist with response program

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Rochester Fire Department (RFD) highlighted its new online program called Community Connect, which allows residents and property owners of Rochester to share valuable life safety information with the department.

According to the announcement, the program will help ensure that RFD has the most information about a residence or place of business before arriving on scene.

“One key priority in using and promoting this tool is to keep those that may be more vulnerable or need assistance in the event of an emergency as safe and cared for as possible,” Chief Eric Kerska said. “Giving our residents the ability to share with us their specific needs will allow us to keep Rochester much safer. To do this, we need all residents and families to go online and complete their free secure profile.”

Information can be helpful for RFD and other responding agencies so they can customize their approach to best meet the specific needs of a home, family or business. RFD included some information that it would benefit from knowing which includes:

Occupant and contact information

Medical and functional needs (If someone has mobility needs and will need assistance evacuating, if someone in the home is deaf or blind and will need to be found or assisted during evacuation, any special information about an occupant’s condition)

Home access and details on utilities

Gate or garage code

Gas/water shut off

Pets (Name of pet, description of pet or information about the pet)

Community Connect is a secure platform and the information provided will only be used by the Rochester Fire Department and their response partners for the purpose of training and better serving in emergency situations.

All logins and passwords are protected with bank level encryption and security.

The program is part of a larger software conversion for RFD that includes providing responders with information such as hydrant locations, building construction, routing, facility systems, and even occupant information will be available in a touch-screen format. That system is called Fire Due.

To learn more about the program and to register your household, check out City of Rochester Community Connect here.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.