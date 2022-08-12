Rep. Brad Finstad sworn-in days after winning special election

Finstad swearing in
Finstad swearing in(DC Bureau)
By David Ade
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 1:56 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Minnesota’s First Congressional district once again has representation in Congress. Congressman Brad Finstad (R-Minn.) was sworn-in Friday morning.

Finstad defeated Democrat Jeff Ettinger in a special election to finish out late-Congressman Jim Hagedorn’s term.

Joined by his wife and seven children, Finstad was ceremonially sworn-in by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. A temporary name plate hangs outside his new House office door.

Finstad only has months before facing another election. November’s general election will be for a full two-year House term, and Finstad will once again face Democrat Jeff Ettinger.

Finstad joining Congress means there are now 431 of the 435 seats filled. Democrats still hold the advantage, 220 to 211.

