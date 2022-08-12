Minnesota Senator David Tomassoni dies after battle with ALS

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KTTC) – It was announced Friday that Minnesota Senator David Tomassoni passed away.

Senator Tomassoni revealed his ALS diagnosis and continued to serve his district through the 2021 session.

He made it his priority to pass a bill that provides $20 million in grants to support ALS research, and $5 million in grants to support ALS caregivers. The bill passed unanimously in the Senate, passed in the House, and was signed by the Governor this year.

Minnesota leaders are releasing statements in response to the Senator’s passing.

Governor Tim Walz released the following statement:

“Gwen and I are heartbroken to hear of Senator David Tomassoni’s death. We are sending love and strength to his family and so many friends at the Capitol and across the state. David was a champion for his constituents, the Iron Range, and all of Minnesota. I am honored to have known him and to have worked together to pass millions of dollars in funding for ALS research and caregiver support last session. His legacy will continue to help people in Minnesota for generations.”

Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan released the following statement:

“Senator David Tomassoni was a tireless advocate for his constituents and the Iron Range and a friend to so many across the state. When he was diagnosed with ALS, he turned heartbreak into action and became a fierce champion in his final months for people and families like his. I am saddened by his passing, and his family and loved ones will remain in our thoughts and prayers.”

Chairman David Hann released the following statement:

“My heart is heavy at the passing of my friend and colleague Senator David Tomassoni. We served together in the State Senate for years and though we were often on different sides of issues, he was always gracious and represented his constituents with passion and skill. I remember him as a man with a great sense of humor, rare in the political atmosphere of the State Senate, and a political opponent who never let policy arguments detract from his natural kindness and generosity of spirit. Toward the end of his career, David led the charge to bolster funding and caregiving for those suffering from Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS), the horrific disease which eventually took him from us far too soon. David’s loss will be felt across the state in many ways and his legacy of service and leadership will leave a lasting impact for years to come.”

Senator Tom Bakk released the following statement:

“Today I mourn the passing of my dear friend David Tomassoni. A true champion for the Iron Range and hard-working men and women across the state. The legacy he leaves is enormous, and his passion for public service benefited countless lives. His selflessness in advocating for ALS research could not save his life but may save the lives of millions who follow in his footsteps. His kindness to me, my wife Laura, and the good times we shared will live with me for the rest of my life. I send my condolences to his family during this difficult time. We lost a giant.”

Senate Majority Leader Jeremy Miller released the following statement:

“I am deeply saddened by Sen. David Tomassoni’s passing. David was a wonderful colleague, friend, and mentor not only to me, but to so many at the Capitol. It was an honor to work with him on the funding for ALS research this past session. I’m hopeful the funding from this bill will help find a cure for ALS and honor David’s legacy. Janel and I send our condolences to the Tomassoni family during this difficult time.”

Senator Amy Klobuchar released the following statement and tweeted a photo of the two:

“David Tomassoni will be remembered as a wonderful friend, an incredible Olympian, and a fighter for the Iron Range. For decades, he worked every day to deliver real results for workers and families—like bringing good-paying jobs to his district, improving schools, and advocating for safe conditions for miners. David battled ALS to the end and even participated in a committee hearing via video this week. He never stopped working for Northern Minnesota. There may be no better example of David’s dedication to public service than the letter he shared with his constituents following his ALS diagnosis. He wrote, “I give you my word that my brain and my body will continue to represent you with the same passion and vigor I’ve tried to give in the past.” Even through the greatest battle of his life, David lived up to his promise to serve. I will miss his good humor and the twinkle in his eye. I will miss his funny texts and phone calls. Like his family, I find solace in knowing he fought the good fight and will now be at peace.”

Just found out we lost my good friend MN Senator David Tomassoni. He started out as a star hockey 🏒 player, ran for office, and got so much done for his beloved Iron Range. He fought ALS to the end and never stopped working. He now will be at peace. Love to his family. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/wg38SmXyMF — Amy Klobuchar (@amyklobuchar) August 12, 2022

