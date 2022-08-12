Minnesota Senator David Tomassoni dies after battle with ALS

Sen. David Tomassoni
Sen. David Tomassoni(Minnesota Senate)
By Miranda Johnson
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 11:05 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KTTC) – It was announced Friday that Minnesota Senator David Tomassoni passed away.

Senator Tomassoni revealed his ALS diagnosis and continued to serve his district through the 2021 session.

He made it his priority to pass a bill that provides $20 million in grants to support ALS research, and $5 million in grants to support ALS caregivers. The bill passed unanimously in the Senate, passed in the House, and was signed by the Governor this year.

Minnesota leaders are releasing statements in response to the Senator’s passing.

Governor Tim Walz released the following statement:

Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan released the following statement:

Chairman David Hann released the following statement:

Senator Tom Bakk released the following statement:

Senate Majority Leader Jeremy Miller released the following statement:

Senator Amy Klobuchar released the following statement and tweeted a photo of the two:

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LAW ENFORCEMENT AT MOTEL 6
Names released of the seven involved in Rochester motel drug investigation
Red Cow
Restaurant Red Cow opens in Rochester
Accident near the intersection of Highway 60 and County 1 Boulevard near Bombay.
Teenager killed in Semi versus car crash in Goodhue County
Motorcycle Crash
Nashua man killed in motorcycle accident in Winneshiek County
Ben Vidal Moreno, previous mug
Suspected shooter arrested after fatal Freeborn County shooting

Latest News

Firefighter
Rochester Fire Department highlights new assist with response program
Eric Larson
Lourdes High School announces new Activities Director
LAW ENFORCEMENT AT MOTEL 6
Names released of the seven involved in Rochester motel drug investigation
(Source: Stock image/Pixabay)
Western Days is underway in Chatfield