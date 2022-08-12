Minnesota Senator David Tomassoni dies after battle with ALS

Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 11:05 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KTTC) – It was announced Friday that Minnesota Senator David Tomassoni passed away.
Senator Tomassoni revealed his ALS diagnosis and continued to serve his district through the 2021 session.
He made it his priority to pass a bill that provides $20 million in grants to support ALS research, and $5 million in grants to support ALS caregivers. The bill passed unanimously in the Senate, passed in the House, and was signed by the Governor this year.
Minnesota leaders are releasing statements in response to the Senator’s passing.
Governor Tim Walz released the following statement:
Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan released the following statement:
Chairman David Hann released the following statement:
Senator Tom Bakk released the following statement:
Senate Majority Leader Jeremy Miller released the following statement:
Senator Amy Klobuchar released the following statement and tweeted a photo of the two:
Just found out we lost my good friend MN Senator David Tomassoni. He started out as a star hockey 🏒 player, ran for office, and got so much done for his beloved Iron Range. He fought ALS to the end and never stopped working. He now will be at peace. Love to his family. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/wg38SmXyMF