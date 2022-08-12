Lourdes High School announces new Activities Director

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Lourdes High School announced it has a new Assistant Principal who will also serve as the Activities Director.

Starting Aug. 15, 2022, Eric Larson will start in his new leadership role after spending eight years as an educator and twelve years as a coach of basketball, track and cross country.

“We are thrilled to have Mr. Larson join the faculty and staff at Lourdes High School as Activities Director and Assistant Principal. His coaching and teaching careers have shown that he has high expectations, is student-centered and he believes strongly in the mission and vision of the Rochester Catholic Schools,” Principal of Lourdes High School Mary Spring said. “We look forward to continuing our strong tradition of excellence in all of our school activities with Mr. Larson as the lead.”

Larson has been coach of the boy’s basketball team at Lourdes for the last three years and will maintain that role.

“I am very excited about this new role I am stepping into. As a member of the Catholic faith, being able to serve the students and community of Rochester Catholic Schools feels like a dream come true,” Larson said.

