Local organization helps make workplaces more inclusive to people with disabilities

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – While the state’s unemployment rate has reached an all time low, the unemployment rate for people with disabilities is higher than people without disabilities. With many employers looking to hire, there may be some ways to make your workplace more accessible for people with disabilities seeking work.

The volunteer organization MaxAbility is helping break down these barriers. It’s part of the Workforce Development Board of Southeast Minnesota. The group works with around 30 to 50 employers in the area to help connect them to workers and make their businesses more disability and inclusion friendly.

“The more you know about each disability, the more you can reach out and connect with them,”MaxAbility task force chair, Dawn Kirchner said.

Maxability helps connect people with disabilities to jobs and educate employers on making a more-inclusive workplace.

“Learning more and meeting more people with disabilities. Getting them to our businesses, tables for decision-making, we can really bust those myths,” Kirchner said.

Your building may have physical barriers that are preventing people with physical disabilities from working there.

“Making sure that people can get in the door and once they get in the door, all their basic needs are met,” Kirchner said.

You may also want to accompany your interview process with a tour of your workplace to help people with cognitive disabilities.

“Possibly in a tour situation, their strengths are really going to shine. You’ll find that personal connection,” Kirchner said.

Shelly Rohe, MaxAbility marketing chair, developed a number of disabilities after she had a brain stem tumor rupture.

“I could do some things really well. Not so much with tasks that might be seen as more simple,” she said

For Rohe, a traditional 8 hour work day can be difficult.

“Hourly, my body gets fatigued. I can’t sit in the same place. What really works for me is being able to work whenever I can,” she said.

There is no one size fits all approach to making your workplace more inclusive. Experts recommend reaching out to your employees with disabilities to accommodate their needs.

“What makes me successful is when somebody asks me, “What is it you need to best do your job?” Rohe said.

On August 24, MaxAbility will host a Lunch & Learn on including the deaf and hard-of-hearing community in the workplace.

