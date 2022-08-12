Comfortable and quiet weekend; Mild temperatures next week

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Scattered showers and storms impacted SE Minnesota and NE Iowa Friday morning. Showers stayed along Hwy-52 leading to some rainfall amounts over 1″ in some areas.

Showers and storms stayed along I-35 Thursday which lead to around 0.75-1.00″ through portions of Faribault, Freeborn, Worth, and Cerro Gordo Counties. Friday scattered showers were a little farther east. Showers tracked from Goodhue through Olmsted and then into northern Iowa. Rainfall totals for Friday at RST climbed to 1.41″. We had 1.30″ in our rain gauge on the weather patio.

Dry conditions will settle in for the upcoming weekend. Highs Saturday will be in the upper 70s with partly cloudy skies. Winds will be breezy out of the south around 10-20 mph. Temperatures Sunday will be slightly cooler in the middle 70s. Winds will be out of the northeast around 5-10 mph.

Temperatures next week will be slightly below average in the middle 70s Monday through Friday. Rain chances look pretty limited through late next week. I have a stray chance of showers on Wednesday and isolated on Thursday. Have a great weekend and enjoy the beautiful weather!

