Charles City man arrested in July fatal crash

By KTTC Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 6:20 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CERRO GORDO COUNTY, Iowa. (KTTC) – A man from Charles City, Iowa has been arrested in a fatal crash in Cerro Gordo County that happened back in July.

It happened near the intersection of 265th Street and Yarrow Avenue, West of Nora Springs, around 11 p.m. on July 25.

According to the Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office, Timothy Hoy, 58, of Charles City, crossed the center line on 265th Street, hitting a car driven by Stephen Miles, 41, of Mason City, head on. Miles died in the crash and two others were injured.

Deputies got a search warrant for Hoy to see if he was driving under the influence.

On Thursday, deputies were able to arrest and charge him for felony homicide by vehicle-operating while intoxicated and driving on the wrong side of a two-lane highway.

