Car thief hides in giant teddy bear, sentenced to jail

Photos shared by police show the teddy bear in which the suspect hid. It appears to be about 5...
Photos shared by police show the teddy bear in which the suspect hid. It appears to be about 5 feet tall with a tear on its underside.(Greater Manchester Police Department)
By Debra Worley
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 8:47 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UNITED KINGDOM (Gray News/TMX) – A man from England who stole a car tried to hide from law enforcement inside a giant teddy bear, according to the Greater Manchester Police Department.

Joshua Dodson, 18, stole a car and filled it up with gas without paying, police said.

Photos shared by police show the teddy bear in which Dodson hid. It appears to be about 5 feet tall with a tear on its underside.

“When we saw this large bear breathing during a hunt for a thief, we thought something wasn’t right. ... Then we found our suspect stuffed inside,” the police tweeted alongside the photos.

Dodson admitted to stealing a Mitsubishi ASX in May as well as a Vauxhall Astra van in March.

He was sentenced to nine months in jail.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

Most Read

LAW ENFORCEMENT AT MOTEL 6
UPDATE: Multiple arrested at Rochester motel; drugs seized
Red Cow
Restaurant Red Cow opens in Rochester
Accident near the intersection of Highway 60 and County 1 Boulevard near Bombay.
Teenager killed in Semi versus car crash in Goodhue County
Motorcycle Crash
Nashua man killed in motorcycle accident in Winneshiek County
Ben Vidal Moreno, previous mug
Suspected shooter arrested after fatal Freeborn County shooting

Latest News

LAW ENFORCEMENT AT MOTEL 6
Names released of the seven involved in Rochester motel drug investigation
While bird flu cases have dropped in Minnesota, there is concern a second wave of the flu could...
Bird flu sparks deli turkey shortage amid existing supply chain issues
Author Salman Rushdie is tended to after he was attacked during a lecture Friday at the...
Author Salman Rushdie, whose writing led to death threats, attacked on stage
This untitled illustration provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention depicts a...
Polio detected in NYC’s sewage, suggesting virus circulating
A "silent" spread of the polio virus in New York is prompting the CDC to consider additional...
Identified polio only 'tip of the iceberg', officials say