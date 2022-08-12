Breezy and cool with showers in the area today; the weekend looks sunny and pleasant
Temps will struggle to reach the 70s today; warmer, sunnier weather is in store this weekend
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Our week-long stretch of bright, pleasant weather has come to an end today as a storm system from the northwest is bringing clouds and rain to the area today. Expect showers throughout the morning with some thunder at times and a few downpours of moderate to heavy rain. The afternoon looks a little drier with widely scattered, sparse activity and perhaps a few glimpses at the sun. High temperatures will be in the upper 60s with a gusty south breeze that will reach 25 miles per hour, especially in the afternoon.
After a few isolated showers and storms in the evening, we’ll have partly cloudy skies and overnight low temperatures in the low 60s. A south breeze will continue to gust beyond 20 miles per hour until late in the night.
Bright sunshine will be the rule on Saturday in the wake of the departing storm system. Expect a slight north breeze and a moderate amount of humidity in the air. High temperatures will be around 80 degrees with heat indices in the mid-80s.
Sunday looks a little less humid and still very comfortable. We’ll have sunny skies with high temperatures in the upper 70s and a light northeast breeze.
Next week is looking very mild and comfortable, but not very unsettled. After a sunny and warm Monday that will feature temperatures in the upper 70s, we’ll have mid-70s for highs and sparse rain chances and isolated thunderstorms Tuesday through Thursday. We’ll have sunny skies and high temperatures in the mid to upper 70s from next Friday through the following weekend.
