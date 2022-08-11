Showers and storms tonight and Friday

Highest chance for widespread storms early Friday morning
By Sawyer McElroy
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 4:47 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Cloudy skies and scattered showers tonight with winds from the east between five and 10 miles per hour. Low temperatures will be in the upper 50s and low 60s throughout the region.

Tonight's Forecast
Tonight's Forecast(KTTC)

Although the chances of seeing it tonight are low due to cloudy skies, the last Super Moon of 2022 occurs tonight. If visibility is too poor to catch it tonight, don’t fret as the moon will appear nearly full until August 13th.

Sturgeon Moon
Sturgeon Moon(KTTC)

The showers and storms from tonight will continue throughout the day tomorrow with on and off scattered shower chances throughout the day on Friday. High temperatures tomorrow will be in the upper 60s and low 70s. Conditions tomorrow will be windy with southerly winds between 10 and 20 miles per hour gusting up to 30 miles per hour at times.

Tomorrow's Forecast
Tomorrow's Forecast(KTTC)

Rainfall amounts for tonight and Friday aren’t very impressive. Areas highlighted in blue will receive a quarter-inch to a half-inch of rain. Areas highlighted in green will receive up to a quarter-inch of rain.

Rainfall Totals
Rainfall Totals(KTTC)

The weekend will be dry with temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s. Heading into next week, temperatures will drop into the low 70s by next Thursday. A few more rain chances are possible throughout the next week.

Extended Forecast
Extended Forecast(KTTC)

