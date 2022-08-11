Shower chances increase today and Friday; sunny, warm weather this weekend

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A storm system approaching the region from the northwest is bringing clouds and some sparse rain chances to the area for our Thursday with even more rain potential tomorrow. Expect breaks of sunshine in the morning with a few light showers or sprinkles until late in the morning. Clouds will clear off a bit in the afternoon and the additional sunshine will help temperatures warm quickly to the upper 70s with just a hint of an easterly breeze.

We'll have spotty showers, then sunshine today and high temps will be in the 70s. (KTTC)

Clouds will thicken late tonight with light rain developing across the area. Overnight temperatures will be in the low 60s with light southeast winds.

Friday looks to be the coolest, wettest day of the week, but with that being said it won’t be a total washout. We’ll have periods of rain and perhaps some thunder in the morning and early afternoon hours with half an inch or more of rainfall possible. Sunshine and a gusty south breeze in the late afternoon will help temperatures reach the low 70s in parts of the area, but many spots will still struggle to climb into the 70s at all. A wave of light rain may push through the area again late Friday evening before skies cleat off and temperatures fall into the low 60s late in the night.

We’ll enjoy mostly sunny skies on Saturday and Sunday with high temperatures in the low 80s. A little more humidity will build in for the weekend, making it feel like the mid-80s with the heat index factored in.

Aside from a few weak disturbances that may trigger sparse, isolated showers and thunderstorms between Tuesday and Thursday, the upcoming week is looking mainly pleasant and very mild. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 70s each day.

