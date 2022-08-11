Rochester to receive $19.9M for 6th Street Bridge Project

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The City of Rochester will receive $19.9 million to build a multi-span bridge on 6th Street to connect the street and trail across the Zumbro River.

The announcement comes after the Biden-Harris Administration awarded $99.4 million to support six projects in Minnesota from the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) program to help move forward on projects that modernize roads, bridges, transit, rail, ports, and intermodal transportation.

The project includes the following:

Construction of an approximately 150-linear-foot, multi-span bridge

Building the approaches on 6th Street SW and 6th Street SE

Connecting 6th Street SE to the Zumbro South Trail for improved river access

Development of a new trail along the west bank of the Zumbro River

Safety improvements at three key intersections.

The project will address the physical barrier of the Zumbro River and provide community members affordable transportation options that connect them to employment and essential services by building a bridge and creating safer intersections.

“We are proud to support so many outstanding infrastructure projects in communities large and small, modernizing America’s transportation systems to make them safer, more affordable, more accessible, and more sustainable,” U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said. “Using funds from President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, this year we are supporting more projects than ever before.”

The projects were evaluated on several criteria, including safety, environmental sustainability, quality of life, economic competitiveness and opportunity, partnership and collaboration, innovation, state of good repair, and mobility and community connectivity.

The Department considered how the projects will improve accessibility for all travelers, bolster supply chain efficiency, and support racial equity and economic growth – especially in historically disadvantaged communities and areas of persistent poverty.

The five other projects in Minnesota include:

Big Woods Transit Facility Construction - $9.5 million

Hwy 197 (Paul Bunyan Drive) Safety and Mobility Improvement Project - $18 million

Lake Street Multimodal Improvements to Enhance BRT - $12 million

Station 73 Transit and Regional Improvement Program - $15 million

West Superior Street Active Transportation Corridor - $25 million

A list of all the awards nationwide can be found here.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.