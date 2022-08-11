Nashua man killed in motorcycle accident in Winneshiek County

Motorcycle Crash
(Chris Yarzab / CC BY 2.0 via MGN)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 9:42 AM CDT
WINNESHIEK COUNTY, Minn. (KTTC) – A Nashua man was killed in a motorcycle accident in Winneshiek County Wednesday.

According to Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office, it happened at 8:01 a.m. between Decorah and Waukon on Old Stage Road near Winnmakee Road.

Map of accident
(KTTC)

Cole Diesburg, 26, was driving a motorcycle when he was going around a left hand curve, hit the south shoulder of the road and lost control in the grass and gravel.

The motorcycle skid and the rear tire caught traction causing the motorcycle to flip leaving debris on the roadway. The motorcycle flipped into the south ditch where first responders located Diesburg.

The person who called in the accident told dispatch CPR was in progress at the time the call was placed. When EMS arrived on the scene, Diesburg was pronounced dead.

Winneshiek EMS transported the Diesburg to the Winneshiek Medical Center.

Diesburg’s girlfriend told officials that he had left their home at about 8 a.m. on the motorcycle, less than a mile away.

The report said that Diesburg was not wearing protective gear.

Road conditions were dry at the time of the accident.

