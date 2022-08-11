Local school resource officers attend annual training

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Thursday is the last day of annual training for School Resource Officers (SRO’s) in the area. For the past three days, more than twenty new SRO’s have been in classes learning more about their roles in schools.

There are two SRO’s with the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office, one with Byron schools and one with Dover-Eyota schools. Rochester Police Department has five SRO’s within Rochester Public Schools.

Before they head into schools in fall, some SRO’s are getting prepared for the job with the Minnesota Department of Public Safety.

“Making sure that they’re being effective and efficient and the expectations and the responsibilities that are on them now that they’re very clear in those roles,” school resource officer coordinator, Jennifer Larrive said.

At the training, SRO’s learn how to transition from patrolling our streets to our schools.

“We’re definitely doing everything we can to make our kids safe and make sure our community feels confident dropping their kids off and being with us,” Byron Schools SRO, Nate Jacobson said.

While many believe SRO’s only deal with misbehavior, they actually focus on building relationships with students and positive interactions with law enforcement.

“In all reality, 99 percent of what I do is just building relationships with these young kids,” Jacobson said.

“There’s so much more. That liaison to different social services for students and families that are in crisis,” Larrive said.

Every day, the class talked about managing threats, something that’s on a lot of parents’ and students’ minds with the recent mass shootings.

“We’re given a lot of resources that we can continue to educate ourselves with, but it is talked about as far as what it is school resource officers should be doing immediately,” Jacobson said.

Although many states require it, taking SRO training is not mandatory in Minnesota for licensed police officers, but the Department of Public Safety says many departments opt in anyways.

“Whether it’s required or not, this is something they want their officers and deputies to have before they enter into those roles. The ultimate goal is to prevent a tragedy from happening and sometimes that uniform and that approachability and visibility can be that deterrent,” Larrive said.

When it comes to training officers on managing threats like active shooters, the Department of Public Safety says those plans are typically specific to each school district and department.

