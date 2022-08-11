Isolated storms today with more rain Friday; The weekend looks sunny and warm

Mild through Friday; warmer, more humid this weekend
By Ted Schmidt
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 1:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A storm system approaching the region from the northwest is bringing clouds and some showers to parts of our area. Expect showers and thunderstorms along Interstate 35 until mid-afternoon with a few downpours of rain possible. Clouds will clear off a bit in the late afternoon and the additional sunshine will help temperatures warm quickly to the upper 70s with just a hint of an easterly breeze. Temperatures in the low 70s are expected where the rain clouds have been the thickest today.

Clouds will thicken late tonight with light rain developing across the area. Overnight temperatures will be in the low 60s with light southeast winds.

Friday looks to be the coolest, wettest day of the week, but with that being said it won’t be a total washout. We’ll have periods of rain and perhaps some thunder in the morning and early afternoon hours with half an inch or more of rainfall possible. Sunshine and a gusty south breeze in the late afternoon will help temperatures reach the low 70s in parts of the area, but many spots will still struggle to climb into the 70s at all.

A wave of light rain may push through the area again late Friday evening before skies cleat off and temperatures fall into the low 60s late in the night.

We’ll enjoy mostly sunny skies on Saturday and Sunday with high temperatures in the low 80s. A little more humidity will build in for the weekend, making it feel like the mid-80s with the heat index factored in.

Aside from a few weak disturbances that may trigger sparse, isolated showers and thunderstorms between Tuesday and Thursday, the upcoming week is looking mainly pleasant and very mild. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 70s each day.

