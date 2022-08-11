Isolated storms today with more rain Friday; The weekend looks sunny and warm

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A storm system approaching the region from the northwest is bringing clouds and some showers to parts of our area. Expect showers and thunderstorms along Interstate 35 until mid-afternoon with a few downpours of rain possible. Clouds will clear off a bit in the late afternoon and the additional sunshine will help temperatures warm quickly to the upper 70s with just a hint of an easterly breeze. Temperatures in the low 70s are expected where the rain clouds have been the thickest today.

We'll have sunshine with light winds and high temps in the 70s. A few spots to the west will deal with showers and isolated storms during the day. (KTTC)

We'll have high temps in the 70s today with lows in the 60s tonight. (KTTC)

Clouds will thicken late tonight with light rain developing across the area. Overnight temperatures will be in the low 60s with light southeast winds.

Friday looks to be the coolest, wettest day of the week, but with that being said it won’t be a total washout. We’ll have periods of rain and perhaps some thunder in the morning and early afternoon hours with half an inch or more of rainfall possible. Sunshine and a gusty south breeze in the late afternoon will help temperatures reach the low 70s in parts of the area, but many spots will still struggle to climb into the 70s at all.

We'll have half an inch to one-inch of rain in much of the area between tonight and Friday. (KTTC)

We'll have showers for a large part of our Friday. The weekend itself looks bright and warm with high temps in the 80s. (KTTC)

A wave of light rain may push through the area again late Friday evening before skies cleat off and temperatures fall into the low 60s late in the night.

We’ll enjoy mostly sunny skies on Saturday and Sunday with high temperatures in the low 80s. A little more humidity will build in for the weekend, making it feel like the mid-80s with the heat index factored in.

We'll have high temps in the 80s this weekend with 70s in the coming week. (KTTC)

Aside from a few weak disturbances that may trigger sparse, isolated showers and thunderstorms between Tuesday and Thursday, the upcoming week is looking mainly pleasant and very mild. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 70s each day.

We'll have high temps in the 80s this weekend with mainly 70s for the bulk of the next ten days. (KTTC)

